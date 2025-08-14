Results Day: Local Engineering student anticipates her results and thanks FE teacher for their support

This Results Day, while celebrating their own achievements, Morgan also wants to highlight the brilliant work FE teachers do preparing people to make first steps in their chosen industries.

Over 1.6 million people across the UK are training in the FE sector across diverse settings including colleges, workshops and adult learning centres. FE teachers play a vital role in helping learners build skills, gain confidence, and take the next step in their careers.

Morgan Timmis, who has just completed a T-Level course in Engineering at North Lindsey College, is one of many who is receiving their results and getting ready to kick start his career thanks to further education. His FE teacher, Rebecca Chamley from North Lindsey, transitioned from a career sales and product development and now inspires and supports the next generation of engineering and manufacturing superstars by sharing her skills through further education. Morgan Timmis, who has just completed a T level course in Engineering, shares: “My FE course has really prepared me for real-world challenges I may face in the engineering sector by offering hands-on experience and showing how different systems work in practice. My FE teachers have been brilliant at bridging the gap between theory and application, explaining concepts clearly and then encouraging us to apply them to real-life scenarios “

Rebecca Chamley teaches Health and Safety, Business, and various manufacturing units on the T level qualification at North Lindsey College. With a background in sales and product development within the food manufacturing sector, Rebecca brings real-world experience to her teaching, helping students understand the practical applications of their studies.

Rebecca Chamley is sharing her skills with the next generation of engineering talent.

Rebecca shares: "Results Day is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our students. It's incredibly fulfilling to witness their achievements and know that I've played a part in their journey. The excitement and pride on their faces as they realise their potential is what makes teaching in FE so rewarding. Each student's success story is a reminder of why I chose this profession."

About the FE Teacher Recruitment campaign

The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education (FE) campaign is calling on those with industry experience to teach in FE by sharing their skills and training the next generation of workers in their field.

FE teachers are needed across many subject areas, with particular demand for professionals from the following sectors: Health and Social Care, Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing, Digital and IT.

Practical experience gained from industry is highly sought after and prior teaching qualifications or an academic degree isn’t always needed to start teaching in further education. Teacher training can be completed on the job, meaning FE teachers can begin earning straight away.

There are full-time, part-time and flexible contracts available, allowing FE teachers to balance their hours alongside their current job or personal responsibilities.

To find out more about how you can get involved teaching in FE, visit: www.teachinfurthereducation.education.gov.uk