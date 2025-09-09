New name but still plenty of beer! Get ready for this year's Sleaford Festival!

The team of volunteer fundraisers behind the annual Sleaford Oktoberfest have given it a new name – Sleaford Festival .

This annual festival returns in September, still produced by local charity SHOCK Sleaford and held at Boston Road Recreation Ground in Sleaford on Friday and Saturday September 19 and 20.

Festival Manager, Neil Freeman says: “We have held the festival, formerly Sleaford Oktoberfest, since 2011 with this year being our 14th. It has developed over the years from a simple beer festival into a family affair with live music and entertainment, fairground rides, wide range of catering as well as an extensive selection of real ales, ciders, lagers, cocktails and more.

"We felt it was the right time now to change the name which allows more flexibility in what we can offer.”

Gates open on the Friday at 6pm. As well as live music, the evening will finish with DJ sets by two DJs who performed at Sleaford’s Asylum nightclub in the 1990’s and the turn of the millennium.

Saturday starts at 12noon and includes an afternoon of family fun with a craft tent, circus skills, bouncy castle and face-painter.

Entry each day is £5 for adults and £3 for under 18’s, with every paying guest receiving a free festival glass.

All monies raised from Sleaford Festival goes to the charity account and is used to fund additional publicly available defibrillators in the NG34 postcode area, as well as maintain and service the 82 units the group already have in situ. You can find more details at www.SleafordFestival.com.