Sleaford revealed as horror fiction hotspot as poll reveals thrifty buying habits across the nation

A chilling realisation has descended on Sleaford’s British Heart Foundation shop as figures show that the small Lincolnshire market town has topped a UK poll for sales of pre-loved horror books.

More spine-chiller novels are sold at the Southgate Street store than any of the BHF’s other 680 shops across the UK helping to raise funds for the BHF’s vital heart research.

The announcement comes as new research into retail habits from BHF found that we have become a nation of pre-loved shoppers with 79 per cent of the public now shopping second-hand every month.

Sleaford BHF shop manager, Sharon Hanson said: “We are a quiet little town, but clearly there’s an appetite for a good horror story out there and we are delighted to provide it, knowing it helps fund our BHF researchers to achieve lifesaving scientific breakthroughs. We are well known for our large book section and sell a lot of thrillers too.

“We’re very fortunate to receive lots of donations of excellent second-hand books, which draw a lot of customers through our door. We’ve always known we sell a fair few horror titles, but we’re delighted to hear we’ve come top in the UK and are very proud to take that as a badge of honour.”

This month marks the start of Reuse Revolution, the BHF campaign raising awareness of the benefits of shopping and donating via its 680 nationwide shops – preventing good quality items from ending up in landfill, saving consumers money and helping to fund lifesaving research.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, Retail Director at the BHF, said: “We are so grateful to second hand shoppers in Sleaford and throughout the UK, for choosing to shop with us. Whether you’re buying a book, a bed or shopping for a whole home makeover, you can visit your local British Heart Foundation shop, or browse our online stores, to pick-up some unique bargains.

“This Spring we are asking the public to join the Reuse Revolution and shop, upcycle or donate second hand furniture, homeware, clothes and toys while helping to raise funds for life saving heart research.”

In a year, the BHF saves over 54,000 tonnes of goods from going to waste, including 186,000 sofas and armchairs.