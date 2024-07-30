The Open University launches collection of free courses to boost graduate employability

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Open University (OU) has unveiled a new collection of free short courses on its OpenLearn platform, aimed at helping young graduates enhance their CVs with essential soft skills sought by employers.

This initiative comes in response to a recent OU survey of 500 employers, which revealed striking insights into the current job market:

· 80% of employers consider soft skills as important as technical skills

· 74% view soft skills as a decisive factor in an employee's long-term success

Photo by Josefa nDiaz on Unsplash

· 63% have noticed a decline in soft skills among graduates since the pandemic

· 74% believe educational institutions should do more to prepare graduates for the workforce

· Over half of employers have increased their emphasis on soft skills in hiring criteria

The survey identified the top three soft skills most valued by employers, which these courses aim to address:

1. Problem-solving

2. Teamwork and collaboration

3. Communication skills

The courses come with statements of participation and digital badges, allowing learners to showcase their achievements to potential employers. This initiative not only benefits recent graduates but also complements existing support for programmes like Kickstart, demonstrating the OU's commitment to bridging the gap between education and employment.

Professor Ian Pickup, Pro Vice Chancellor of The Open University, stated, "Our research clearly shows that employers value soft skills highly. OU graduates often enter the job market with a distinct advantage in these areas due to their unique learning experience which often involves students working while studying. By offering these free courses, we're extending this opportunity to all young graduates, empowering them to meet the evolving demands of the job market, develop their confidence, and boost their employability."

Lynn Morgans Griffiths, HR Director at Video Games Publisher Ubisoft Reflections and Ubisoft Leamington commented “A lot of job-specific skills will be taught by employers, and you’ll often have to adapt to new ways of working for every role you take. It’s important to focus on skills that will benefit you in any company and position, such as being able to build relationships, and communicate with a wide range of people. The pandemic has also impacted how every workplace operates, so to fully embrace this hybrid-working world, it’s more important than ever to be able to communicate across a range of channels.”

Chloe (22), a recent OU graduate who balanced her studies with a part-time job, shared her experience: “It wasn’t until I applied for my NHS job that I realised what an impressive reputation the OU has with employers,” says Chloe. “OU study demonstrates independence, self-motivation, organisation – qualities which the OU nurtures, and that really appeal to employers.”

The OU is currently enrolling students for courses starting in October, with a final deadline of 5 September. Studying with the OU equips students with more than a qualification – their vast arrange of courses are carefully designed to ensure young people gain a range of transferrable skills which are valued by employers and all students have access to their quality certifies, award-winning Careers and Employability Services.

For more information about these free courses and to start learning, visit the OpenLearn website: Career Ready Courses | OpenLearn - Open University

To find out more about the OU’s selection of undergraduate degrees that allow you to study flexibly around your life, visit www.open.ac.uk. The next deadline for application is 5th September for courses starting in October.