Theo and his mum call for DIY SOS-style help from Lincolnshire's tradesmen

A Lincoln mum is appealing to Lincolnshire’s tradespeople to help make her home fit for her to care for her severely-disabled son Theo.

The five-year-old suffers from Ohtahara Syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy characterised by uncontrollable seizures and developmental delays. The condition means he can’t be left unattended, because there’s no knowing when the next seizure might strike.

And that need for constant care has meant their home in the Skellingthorpe Road area of the city has needed massive alterations which are still unfinished two years after work began.

“We get help from friends and lovely people like the Freemasons, who have given us money, but I dream of more kind-hearted people coming along, like they do on DIY SOS, and finishing the transformation of our home. They get involved with the TV programme through the goodness of their hearts, and that’s the kind of help we need now. We did ask DIY SOS, but we got no reply."

Added Kayleigh: “I have to laugh, because if I didn’t I’d be rocking back and forth in the corner and crying. Sometimes I just want to shut my eyes and hope for the problems to go away, but they don’t.”

An extension to the front of the property is complete, as is Theo’s bedroom and a wetroom for him, achieved with the help of the city council. The floor, which was in danger of collapse under the weight of Theo’s wheelchair, has been replaced.

All of the downstairs walls have been removed to make an open place space so Theo can be in sight all the time, but a kitchen, bought by the family with a promise that a fitter would do the work for nothing, remains in boxes in the family space and the fitter is no longer available to do the work. What’s more, the collection of boxes means Theo can’t get into the room.

But even though Kayleigh says there seem to be two steps backwards for every three forwards, she remains upbeat. “We have come such a long way in the last two years. Even in winter there was a time when he didn’t have any windows, just wood nailed over the openings, and we kept warm with patio heaters. It was freezing. We’re a long way past that now,” she said.

“At the end of the day we have a roof over our heads and Theo’s not in hospital. He’s happy, so everything else is a minor problem by comparison.”

Can you help Kayleigh and Theo by installing their kitchen? Email her at [email protected]