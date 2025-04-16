Tixover House staff grant resident Jim's dream

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Resident, Jim, at Tixover House worked for British Rail so had wanted to visit the Railworld Wildlife Haven so staff at the home made his wish a reality proving the old adage, it’s never too late.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim has lived at Tixover House for a year and is beloved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making his wish come true, as they knew how much it meant to him, and they all wanted to be there to see the smile on Jim’s face when his dream was realised.

Ive Alexander, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Tixover House. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Jimwas – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tixover House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tixover House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.