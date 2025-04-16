Tixover House staff grant resident Jim's dream
Jim has lived at Tixover House for a year and is beloved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making his wish come true, as they knew how much it meant to him, and they all wanted to be there to see the smile on Jim’s face when his dream was realised.
Ive Alexander, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Tixover House. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Jimwas – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”
Tixover House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tixover House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.