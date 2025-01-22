Wisbech care home thanks fantastic activities team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and residents at Rose Lodge care home in Wisbech, run by Barchester Healthcare, are celebrating National Activity Providers & Professionals Week, which takes place from January 22-26.

Residents and staff wanted to thank the wonderful activities team at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of the residents living there. National Activity Providers & Professionals Week is an annual event to support activity professionals and thank them for all the many different varied activities they provide to residents and patients.

Each and every member of the team at Rose Lodge offer unique, tailored activities and entertainment to the residents every single day. They always go above and beyond their role and for this everyone at the home is truly grateful.

As part of the celebrations, activities staff were treated to flowers, certificates and heartfelt gratitude. Staff and residents gave their thanks to Jane Ritchie Head of Activities and Sarah Bright Activities Assistant by presenting them with their gifts.

Meg Jones, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate National Activities Providers & Professionals Week and thank our fantastic activities team for all their hard work by organising something for them for a change!”

Pat Massingham, a resident at Rose Lodge commented: “I think these girls do a marvellous job, they keep us all busy with things to do, it’s nice to say thank you to them.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.Rose Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Rose Lodge provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.