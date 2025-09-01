Woodthorpe and Brigg Garden Centre celebrate milestone birthdays

The team at Woodthorpe Garden Centre celebrate its 35th birthday

British Garden Centres recently marked two significant anniversaries with birthday celebrations at Woodthorpe and Brigg Garden Centre on Monday, August 25. Woodthorpe celebrated 35 years since it was first founded, kickstarting the entire British Garden Centres' phenomenal growth journey, while Brigg marked its 25th year as the group’s flagship site.

Woodthorpe Garden Centre, where the story began in 1990 thanks to brothers Charles and Robert Stubbs' entrepreneurship, has grown from a small family venture to become the foundation of the UK’s largest family-run garden centre group. The celebrations included BBQ demonstrations, and the highlight of the day was the cake-cutting ceremony at 3 pm, accompanied by complimentary drinks for visitors. Libby and Phillippa Stubbs shared a speech reflecting on Woodthorpe’s journey, its evolution over the years, and its importance as the heart of the British Garden Centres business.

Over at Brigg Garden Centre, the birthday celebrations were also in full swing. Since joining the group in 2000, Brigg has developed into the premier destination in North Lincolnshire and a vital central hub supporting the growth of the business across the UK. Throughout the day, shoppers also enjoyed BBQ demonstrations, relaxed at the Gardener’s Retreat restaurant, and brought their families along to the soft play area. The official cake cutting at 3 pm featured speeches from Charles and Amy Stubbs, highlighting the centre’s growth since it was acquired from Frosts and its key role in supporting British Garden Centres’ nationwide expansion.

Both centres offered exclusive Family Card discounts throughout the day, with friendly staff on hand to welcome visitors and help new customers sign up for the loyalty programme.

Amy Stubbs, Managing Director of British Garden Centres, said: “These anniversaries celebrate how far we’ve come as a business in 35 years, the dedication of our teams, and the ongoing support from our local communities. We’re proud of Woodthorpe and Brigg’s place in our story and excited about the future as we strive forward as the UK’s largest garden centre operator.”