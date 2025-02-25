Young swimmers go the distance at Better Sleaford Leisure Centre

Pictured is Edie Carrott with her swimming distance certificate.

Forty five local children dived in to a swimming Distance Day at Sleaford Leisure Centre during half term and swam a record 30,250 metres.

The children, aged between 5 - 13 years-old, swam between 5m and 2000m each, working towards individual distance badges, resulting in 45 STA (Swimming Teacher’s Association) distance swimming certificates being awarded.

Distance Day, led by Area Swim School Lead, Rosanna Abbott, was held on February 18, with the aim of giving local children an opportunity to improve their swimming skills and gain more confidence in water.

Daniel Layfield, parent to Neve and Ethan, said: “I can't believe how far both my children swam today. We hoped to sign off their 400 metres to achieve their gold awards on Distance Day, but they both swam at least 1000m. The swim teachers were great support to the swimmers and very encouraging.”

Rosanna Abbott, Area Swim School Lead at Better Sleaford Leisure Centre, said: “Swimming is a great exercise for us all and learning to swim from a young age is a valuable tool.

“Improving the distance you can swim, not only builds confidence and improves self-esteem, it ensures your chances to escape potential dangers in water, like strong currents or unexpected depths, are increased.

“We’re thrilled so many children were able to come along and absolutely delighted that many achieved their goals.”

Swimming lessons for children take place at Sleaford Leisure Centre every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 15:45-18:30pm and on Saturdays between 8:15-11:15 am.

The next swimming Distance Day at Sleaford Leisure Centre will take place on Thursday 10th April at 11am. Places can be booked by visiting www.better.org.uk