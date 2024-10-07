Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The woman behind a successful farm near Louth has been named as one of four finalists for a prestigious national award.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With her husband Mark and son Billy, Emma Billings manages Manby Grange Farm at Manby, a family-run operation with more than 100 years of history behind it, specialising in pedigree Limousin cattle.

She has been shortlisted for the 2024 beef farmer of the year accolade at the British Farming Awards, which aim to shine a light on the best in the industry across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma is up against Ruari Martin, of Cumbria, James Herrick, of Leicestershire, and Rob Evans, of Warwickshire, at a ceremony, backed by supermarket giants Morrisons, taking place in Birmingham on Thursday, October 17.

Emma Billings, of Manby Grange Farm, near Louth, who is one of four finalists in the 2024 beef farmer of the year competition. She manages the farm with husband Mark and son Billy. (PHOTO BY: Agriconnect Ltd)

But she has already received a glowing tribute from Agriconnect, the agricultural information business which organises the awards, for the way she “positively contributes to climate-friendly farming, improving efficiency, productivity and profitability”.

A statement explaining why Emma has made the final says: “The focus on breeding quality stock has established a strong reputation for Manby Grange, with customers across the country relying on the family's commitment to excellence.

"Emma actively manages the farm, emphasising the importance of breeding efficiency and animal welfare in its operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With plans to increase the herd to 50 suckler cows, Emma prioritises genetics and bloodline management, ensuring that the cattle produced are easy-calving and have excellent temperaments.

"The breeding programme is supported by rigorous veterinary protocols, including fertility testing, which is essential for maintaining high herd status.

"Emma's approach to business is in building long-term relationships with customers, treating each client as part of the extended family.

“The farm's sustainability practices are designed to promote a healthy ecosystem, with an emphasis on soil health and responsible nutrient management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Emma recognises the challenges posed by climate change, adapting farming practices to mitigate risks associated with weather variability.

“She actively engages with the local community, sharing insights into the farming sector through various media channels, including on BBC Radio Lincolnshire, which highlight the realities of agricultural life. This transparency is vital in building public trust and demonstrating the value of British farming.

“As the farm continues to evolve, Emma remains committed to maintaining high welfare standards and promoting the benefits of the Limousin breed, ensuring that Manby Grange thrives for generations to come.”