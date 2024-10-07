Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dream come true is how veteran artist Tony Player has described the opening of a new gallery in Louth.

Tony, 71, used to be an architect who ran his own business in Nottinghamshire. But his passion has always been painting and drawing, which he has indulged since moving to Louth with his partner 15 years ago and retiring.

Now he has launched The Louth Art Gallery at Upgate, next door to The Mansion House restaurant, and after a successful start to business, the official opening ceremony has taken place.

Cutting the ribbon was Cllr Edward Mossop, the chairman of East Lindsey District Council, who is himself a keen art enthusiast and runs the annual Marshchapel Arts exhibition.

The chairman of East Lindsey District Council, Cllr Edward Mossop, officially opens The Louth Art Gallery at Upgate, which has been launched by artist Tony Player (right). (PHOTO BY: D.R.Dawson Photography)

"The gallery came about when I got talking to Andrew Leonard, who owns The Mansion House,” said Tony.

"I had been running classes and giving demonstrations to art groups in Louth for four years. I told Andrew my dream was to open my own gallery one day and he said there was a room in his former antiques shop next to the restaurant that was empty and was just being used for storage.

"So I took a look at it and upgraded it. I am very pleased with it. We have such a nice group of artists, and there is a really positive vibe to the place.”

Working alongside Tony at the gallery are five other artists from across Lincolnshire – Kate Westcott, Lin Jeffery, Ian Jeffery, Claire Fort and Steve Chapman – plus a visiting artist every two months from outside the area. At present, that is Kay Power, from Nottingham.

Tony Player (centre) with the six other artists currently exhibiting at the new gallery, (from left) Kate Westcott, Lin Jeffery, Ian Jeffery, Steve Chapman, Claire Fort and Kay Power. (PHOTO BY: D.R.Dawson Photography)

There are about 70 paintings and prints on display, along with pieces of pottery, created by two of the artists who are ceramicists.

The paintings feature a variety of subjects, including local scenes from Louth and the Lincolnshire Wolds, wildlife and birdlife, and all are for sale at affordable prices.

"Free to visit, the gallery is open every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm,” said Tony. “At least one of the artists is always there and visitors can see them at work.

"We also want to start running art classes in November, teaching skills such as watercolours, life drawing and portrait work, so anyone interested can email me at [email protected]”