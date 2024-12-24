Extra bird flu restrictions announced for Lincolnshire
All bird keepers within this area will be required to follow strict rules on housing and monitoring their flocks.
There have been ten confirmed cases of bird flu in captive birds in the areas bordering on Lincolnshire, although none in the county itself.
The new measures are designed to stop the spread of the flu – properly known as H5N1 – which is extremely contagious.
Although it is dangerous to birds, it doesn’t affect humans.
This is currently the only regional protection zone for bird flu in the county.
The virus has also been confirmed in wild bird populations nationally, including Lincolnshire.
The county was badly affected by bird flu in 2021 and 2022, with over 1.2million birds culled following dozens of outbreaks.
A statement by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) says: “From noon on Monday December 23 2024 all bird keepers in the [prevention zone] must keep their birds housed to protect them from bird flu.
“This applies to pet birds, commercial flocks and just a few birds in a backyard flock.
“These housing and biosecurity measures are to mitigate the risk of further outbreaks of disease occurring.”
The public is encouraged to report any dead wild birds, including swans, geese, birds of prey and gulls, to Defra immediately on 03459 335577.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.