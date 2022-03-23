15 students and 12 employers recognised at Boston College Apprenticeship Awards

The Boston College apprentices gather at the Sam Newsom Centre in Boston for the awards. Images supplied.

The Boston College Apprenticeship Awards 2022 was held at the Sam Newsom Centre in the town and attended by the student apprentices and their employers.

Following the theme of this year’s National Apprenticeship Week - ‘Building the Future’ - the event celebrated how apprentices and employers work together to build the future of both individuals and organisations.

A college spokeman said: “The awards highlighted how they continue to work together to celebrate the diversity of opportunity and value that apprenticeships bring to the country today.”

Mariana Faria is presented with her Outstanding Apprentice of the Year award from the college's Adrian Humphreys.

The event was hosted by the college’s Adrian Humphreys, Executive Director of Business Innovation and Partnerships and Wendy Poole, Head of Apprenticeships.

Some apprentices were recognised at the awards. Boston College currently trains over 400 apprentices, making the achievements of these 15 nominees even more special.

The event also recognised the employers who work closely with the college through the Employer Special Recognition Awards, sponsored by Lincolnshire Co-operative.

The college spokesman added: “These employers provide valuable apprenticeship opportunities in Boston, Spalding, and throughout the surrounding areas.

“Of the many employers the college works with, 12 were selected to receive special recognition awards celebrating their dedication to apprenticeships, with their awards being presented by Sara Barrett, Lincolnshire Co-operative Learning and Development Manager.”

The Outstanding Apprentice of the Year Award was presented to Mariana Faria, who also won the Hairdressing Apprentice of the Year.

Her nominee stated Mariana ‘is truly dedicated to their trade and is always wanting to improve their skills. They have developed confidence in their own ability and has absolutely smashed their End Point Assessment, gaining a Distinction which absolutely proves just how fantastic they are. We hope by recognising them as Boston College’s Outstanding Apprentice of the Year, this will make them realise they ‘can do it’.”

This year’s Apprentices of the Year are:

Outstanding Apprentice of the Year: Mariana Faria

l Apprentice of the Year in Accounting: Samuel Emerson

l Apprentice of the Year in Automotive Technologies: Jakub Debinski

l Apprentice of the Year in Bricklaying: Archie Sauntson

l Apprentice of the Year in Business: Molly Sparling

l Highly Commended Apprentice in Business: Kathryn Heatherington

l Apprentice of the Year in Customer Service and Retail: Adam Bowler

l Apprentice of the Year in Early Years: Talia Richards-Thompson

l Highly Commended Apprentice in Early Years: Danielle Clark

l Apprentice of the Year in Electrical: Norbertas Kontrimavicius

l Apprentice of the Year in Engineering: Connor Harper

l Apprentice of the Year in Hairdressing: Mariana Faria

l Apprentice of the Year in Health and Social Care: Rebecca Hiller

l Apprentice of the Year in Plumbing: Harvey Boxall

l Apprentice of the Year in Supporting Teaching and Learning in Schools: Marietta Mirowska

l Highly Commended Apprentice in Supporting Teaching and Learning in Schools: Ella Chick

Employer Awards

l Employer new to Apprenticeships: Boston West Academy and Tooley’s Electrical

l Developing Employees through Apprenticeship Training: Barnes Willis Academy, Lincolnshire Community Voluntary Service and Boston Endeavour Academy

l Supporting Local Apprenticeships – large employer (250+ employees): Lincolnshire Co-operative and Walnut Care

l Supporting Local Apprenticeships – medium employer (25- 249 employees): East Kirkby Engineering Company Ltd and Marisco Medical Practice