A-LEVELS: Boston College students showed 'determination to achieve the very best results'

Boston College students celebrate A-level results

Despite the challenges faced during another academic year working through the pandemic, 49% of students secured the highest grades of A*/A/B, and there was an overall pass rate of 100% for the sixth year running.

The coronavirus crisis has meant that students studying for their A-levels had to spend time learning remotely from home during lockdowns and then face many social distancing restrictions in the classrooms.

The pupils were unable to sit exams after they were cancelled, and grades are based on teaching assessments, taking into consideration a wide range of evidence including student’s non-exam assessments and mock grades.

Rheanna Arbon celebrates her results

More than 80% of the college’s A-level students will now progressing to Higher Education having secured places at their chosen university, whilst others are excited to progress directly into employment and start their dream careers.

Vicki Locke, Deputy Principal said, “Our learners have shown a real determination to achieve the very best results amidst exceedingly challenging times. We are delighted that their hard work, commitment and resilience has paid off. The high proportion of grades at A*/A/B show their brilliant standards of work and the exceptional progress made by our learners despite the disruption caused by the pandemic.”

After achieving an A in English Literature, A in Film Studies and A in Media Studies student Rheanna Arbon said: “It feels amazing to have achieved the highest grades I could have hoped for! I have secured my place at University of Kent to study Cultural Studies, Media and Journalism.”

Another Boston College success story is Danny Blakey who achieved a B in Film Studies, B in Media Studies and B in Sociology. He said: “I am very happy and excited! I am progressing on to University of Staffordshire to study Game Design – there was a high grade boundary to get in so I am so relieved that with three B grades I have secured my place.

Danny Blakey celebrates his A-level results

“Studying A Levels at Boston College has been amazing – it’s helped me to grow as a person and realise that I need to work hard for what I want, which is great preparation for my future.”