Sir William Robertson Academy is celebrating excellent A level and vocational results this summer, with most of the school’s Year 13 cohort securing a place at their first-choice university or embarking on their chosen careers.

Amelia Townsend.

The school said that these results reflect the hard work and commitment of the Welbourn school’s students and staff and demonstrate the continued success of its Sixth Form.

Thomas Jackson, from Newark, achieved a fantastic clean sweep of A* grades in Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics and has secured a place at Lucy Cavendish College, Cambridge, to read Engineering.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alex Shearer, from Grantham, achieved grade A in Geography and B grades in English Language, Media Studies and the Extended Project qualification and is heading to SOAS, University of London, to study International Relations.

Thomas Jackson.

Danny Penneck achieved B grades in Biology, Chemistry and History and has accepted an offer from the University of Leicester to study Biological Sciences.

Carly Jackson, from Brant Broughton, is planning to study Graphic Design at Northumbria University having gained B grades in Fine Art, Geography and Psychology.

Level 3 BTEC and NCFE students also performed strongly, with the majority achieving top Distinction* and Distinction grades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harry Lee-Brown was delighted to achieve Distinction*, Distinction, Distinction in the Extended Diploma in Sport, equivalent to three A levels, and is planning to study Sport & Exercise Science at Nottingham Trent University. Also heading to Nottingham is Heath Robinson from Ashby de la Launde, who gained two Distinction grades in Computing and Business, as well as grade B in A level Mathematics, and is going to study Business Management and Accounting & Finance.

Isabel Cropper.

Amelia Townsend achieved A* in Health & Social Care, Distinction in Applied Science and Distinction in Sport and has accepted an offer from the University of Lincoln to study Adult Nursing.

Jess Brownlow, from Grantham, also achieved A* in Health & Social Care and Distinction in Applied Science as well as grade B in A level Fine Art.

The broad range of interests of SWRA’s students is reflected in their choice of university courses and careers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talented performer Isabel Cropper is going to study Musical Theatre at the University of Lincoln; Ashlie Richardson is embarking on a role in sales and marketing; Dylan Brunnock is pursuing a career in the cycling industry as a technical e-bike assistant and Anya Bainbridge is heading to Warwickshire College & University Centre to study Veterinary Nursing.

Heath Robinson.

Mark Guest, headteacher, commented: "This cohort of students didn’t have the opportunity to sit their GCSE exams due to the pandemic, but today’s results are a glowing testament to their talent, hard work and commitment.

"Our students and their teachers have worked tirelessly to make sure that this summer’s grades are ones that they can be extremely proud to have earned. We are delighted by these outcomes and these results open exciting doors for further study, apprenticeships or employment opportunities.

"We wish all of our students every success in their next steps.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charlotte Wilson, Head of Sixth Form added: “I am immensely proud of our Year 13 students who have approached their Sixth Form studies with determination in challenging circumstances following the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Their excellent exam results this year are a testament to their resilience and hard work throughout the past two years, and I am delighted that they all leave SWRA to pursue fantastic opportunities for their next steps.