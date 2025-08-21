Boston Grammar School praises 'exemplary' Year 11 on GCSE results day 2025

Boston Grammar School has hailed its outgoing Year 11 as ‘exemplary, in all respects’, following the release of this year’s GCSE results.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The praise came from headteacher John McHenry, who continued: “The five years since they joined BGS have flown by and they’ve flourished throughout that time.

“It’s great to see so many students obtaining well deserved results and moving on to A-levels, apprenticeships or other next steps in their careers. Proof that hard work and persistence pay off!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The partnership between students, teachers and parents has played an integral role in securing success too, as it always does.”

Boston Grammar School. Library image

Mr McHenry credited the following pupils with ‘superb’ performances: Ollie Cooper, Dion Don, Daniel Featherstone, Lukas Fernandes, Jakub Fugas, Alexey Glavcev, Matthew Hunt, Henry Lawman, Jaroslavs Lepeho, Deniss Marcenko, Matas Naginevicius, Morgan Prynn, Ksawier Strzalkowski, Ignas Vasilevskis, Seth Walton and Thomas Woods.

“At a time when it is becoming increasingly difficult to obtain the higher GCSE grades, these students excelled,” he said.

He closed by saying: “Our congratulations go to all students, parents and staff who worked so hard to make these outstanding achievements possible! We wish each student every success in the future.”