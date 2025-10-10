Call for parking permit zone to improve safety around school

Ashfield Road in Sleaford At school drop-off and pick up times residents say it can become hectic and dangerous. Photo: Google Streetview

A Sleaford resident is frustrated that more isn’t being done to warn young children of road safety around schools and to deter parents parking irresponsibly and dangerously.

Jack Flatters, of Ashfield Road, says they have been having issues with parents on the school run to nearby William Alvey School parking across drive entrances and dangerously near junctions and then being rude and abusive when asked to move by neighbours.

Now he says he is working to get the area designated a resident permit only zone – similar to neighbouring Duke Street.

Mr Flatter said: “On the first part of Ashfield Road, the parents are parking on double yellow lines and across roads and gateways and larger vehicles cannot pass. We have had people park on our driveway.”

When his wife remonstrated with one motorist she was sworn at.

Then this last week he had to brake sharply when a young girl of five or six ran out in front of him between parked cars

He said they had reported it to the district and county councils via Sleaford Town Council but has contacted the school to seek support in the campaign for the sake of children’s safety and speed up the process.

He accepted that some road safety measures have been installed, including parking enforcement cameras immediately around the school, but he felt the problem is being pushed onto streets such as his.

William Alvey School headtacher, Shaun Farrington said all staff at the William Alvey School work tirelessly to ensure the children are always as safe as possible.

He said: “We do that in several ways, which includes specific lessons and guidance on road safety. For example, all our Year 5 pupils take part in annual cycling proficiency training run by the local authority.

“I have worked alongside the local community to ensure all reasonable steps have been implemented to ensure our children are as safe as possible at drop off and pick up times. For example, I worked with Lincolnshire County Council to ensure traffic cameras are now in place outside school. Similarly, I have worked with the Town Clerk of Sleaford Town Council and recently had confirmation that a ‘puffin crossing’ will be installed outside school. I continue to work with the Town Clerk in the hope of securing the services of a ‘Lollipop person’ to help our children cross the road safely.”

He added that he has approached representatives of North Kesteven District Council about the possibility of parents using their car parks, in the hope of easing some of the congestion at drop off and pick up times.

“I regularly remind parents who have children at the Alvey to drive carefully and park respectfully in the vicinity of the school,” he continued.

The school said they had also had a meeting with Mr Flatters’ wife to pass on these points.