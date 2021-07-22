Caretaker gets a soaking in Skegness school fundraiser

Reiko with assistant caretaker Sean Barker in the stocks.

Reiko Jasmin Woods of the Richmond School suffered brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen before or during her birth.

This caused a condition called Periventricular Leukomalacia, which has led to her having chronic pain as the muscles in her arms and legs are extremely tight.

Now Reiko needs an operation that is not funded by the NHS, so staff and pupils are doing as much as possible to raise funds for her.

Before the summer holidays, Year One pupils did a sponsored walk, a water fight and put the staff - including assistant caretaker Sean Barker - in the stocks to throw sponges soaked in water at them.

Unfortunately, the pupils now want to soak poor Mr Barker every time they see him!