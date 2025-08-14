Celebrations at KEVIGS as students achieve outstanding A Level results

Michael Abrantes - A*A*AA

Students at King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth, were all smiles this morning as they collected their A level results, marking the end of two years of hard work and determination.

Headteacher Mrs Sam Herridge said: “We were delighted to see so many smiling faces as our students picked up their results this morning. As a staff, we are all incredibly proud of their achievements following two years of exceptionally hard work. Many of our students have secured places at their first-choice universities, and there have been some truly outstanding individual performances.”

Among the top achievers were:

Jibraeel Bhat – A*A*A*A*, going on to study Aeronautical Engineering at Imperial College London

Sam Parkinson – A*A*A*A, moving to Durham University to study Mathematics

Michael Abrantes – A*A*AA, progressing to Harper & Keele Veterinary School

Amy Semple – A*A*B, starting a Degree Apprenticeship in Chartered Surveying with Masons Estate Agents

Katie Stanhope – A*AA, heading to Newcastle University to read English Literature with Creative Writing

Alice Wilkinson – A*AA, joining Durham University to study Geography

Zac Hussey – A*AA, beginning a degree in Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Loughborough University

Mrs Herridge added: “These results are the outcome of our students’ commitment and ambition, supported by the dedication of their teachers and families. We are excited to see all that they will go on to accomplish in the future.”