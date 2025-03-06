Embracing ways to get lost in a story this World Book Day

Donington on Bain Primary School have been celebrating World Book Day by embracing the different ways they can immerse themselves in a story.

With year's theme being Read Your Way, teachers and children at the village school have chosen to wear pyjamas or something cosy for the day.

Children kicked off the day with a special assembly all about World Book Day and continued by reading fairy tales and other stories together as a group and in special quiet reading corners with their friends.

They also listened to audio books and children in class 1 acted out Incy Wincy Spider in the water tray.

There is a whole school competition for all children to take part in to illustrate a page or book cover of a fairy tale or write out their favourite nursery rhyme and illustrate it with prizes for all entries.

