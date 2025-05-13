First special educational needs and disabilities hubs planned for Lincolnshire schools

Church Lane School in Sleaford. Photo: Google Streetview

Families are being invited to help shape the first special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) hubs planned for primary and secondary schools in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire County Council is investing more than £7m to improve mainstream school facilities and recruit new staff to allow pupils with additional needs to access high-quality support from specially trained teachers.

Following an initial stage of consultation, people are now being invited to share their views on more detailed plans to develop hubs at five schools:

· Gonerby Hill Foot Church of England Primary School

· Meadows Primary School, Lincoln

· St George's Church of England Community Primary School, Gainsborough

· Caistor C of E and Methodist Primary School

· Church Lane Primary School & Nursery, Sleaford

Heather Sandy, executive director for children’s services, said: “Talking to parents and teachers, we know that many young people with SEND can thrive in mainstream schools, as long as they get the right support.

"The new hubs will do just that, offering pupils access to targeted support in smaller classes led by skilled staff. This will make a real difference to the lives of our young people.”

You can have your say at www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk

In addition to the five primary schools listed above, a further nine SEND hubs are being proposed for primary and secondary schools across Lincolnshire, which fall outside the scope of this consultation.