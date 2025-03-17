Free school breakfast clubs: All of the East Midlands primary schools trialling new programme from April
- Labour wants to introduce free school breakfast clubs in every primary school in England
- It has chosen 750 schools as ‘early adopters’ to trial the programme
- These include more than 80 schools across the East Midlands
- Free school breakfasts, and half an hour of free childcare, will be available at many of them from next month
There are now just weeks to go until pupils at more than 80 East Midlands primary schools become some of the first in the country to benefit from a new government initiative.
The Labour Government plans to roll out free school breakfast clubs in every state primary school in England, one of a slew of school-focused policies included in the party’s extensive pre-election education portfolio. In late February, it announced 750 primary schools across England that had been selected as early adopters of the new programme.
This means that from as soon as the start of the 2025 summer term - which will begin in April - primary-aged pupils at these schools will be able to access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare each day, in a bid to help support parents travelling to work by allowing them to drop their children off half an hour earlier.
Schools will be offering healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts, with the Government’s examples including wheat bisks, porridge, fresh fruit, and yoghurt. Many of the chosen schools were also well placed to host morning activities, like arts and crafts, educational puzzles, reading and more, it continued.
Included amongst the early adopters are about 84 primary schools across the East Midlands. Here is a list of them, sorted by local authority area - excluding Rutland, which had no early adopter schools listed:
Derbyshire
Derby
- Firs Primary School
- Hardwick Primary School
- Cavendish Close Junior Academy
- Ash Croft Primary Academy
- Cottons Farm Primary Academy
- Carlyle Infant and Nursery Academy
- Castleward Spencer Academy
- Shelton Junior School
Derbyshire
- Church Gresley Infant and Nursery School
- North Wingfield Primary and Nursery Academy
- Chaucer Infant School
- Sale and Davys Church of England Primary School
- William Rhodes Primary and Nursery School
- Bradwell Junior School
- Ashbourne Primary School
- Morley Primary School
- Barrow Hill Primary Academy
- Bamford Primary School
- Darley Dale Primary School
- New Mills Primary School
- Parwich Primary School
- Lenthall Infant and Nursery School
- Elton CofE Primary School
- Eyam CofE Primary School
- Rowsley CofE Primary School
- Earl Sterndale CofE Primary School
- Kirk Ireton C of E Primary School
- Matlock Bath Holy Trinity CofE Primary School
- Peak Forest Church of England Primary School
- Fitzherbert CofE Primary School
Nottinghamshire
Nottingham
- William Booth Primary and Nursery School
- Crabtree Farm Primary School
Nottinghamshire
- St. Joseph's Catholic Primary School
- St Peter's CofE Primary Academy, Mansfield
- Normanton-On-Soar Primary School
- William Lilley Infant and Nursery School
- Hallcroft Infant and Nursery School
- Larkfields Junior School
- Misterton Primary and Nursery School
- Arnold Mill Primary and Nursery School
- Orchard Primary School and Nursery
- Holly Primary School
- Wood's Foundation CofE Primary School
Leicestershire
Leicester
- Merrydale Junior School
- Braunstone Community Primary School
- Woodstock Primary Academy
- Heatherbrook Primary Academy
- Abbey Mead Primary Academy
- Buswells Lodge Primary School
- Krishna Avanti Primary School
- Avanti Fields School
Leicestershire
- Parkland Primary School South Wigston
- Captains Close Primary School
- Riverside Community Primary School Birstall
- Griffydam Primary School
- Worthington School
- Oxley Primary School Shepshed
- Witherley Church of England Primary School
- Dorothy Goodman School Hinckley
Lincolnshire
- St Hugh's Catholic Primary
- St Nicholas CE Primary Academy
- St Anne's Church of England Primary School, Grantham
- The Lincoln St Peter at Gowts Church of England Primary School
- Newton-on-Trent CofE Primary School
- Great Ponton Church of England School
- The Marston Thorold's Charity Church of England School
- The Eresby School, Spilsby
Northamptonshire
North Northamptonshire
- Gretton Primary Academy
- Havelock Infant School
- Havelock Junior School
- Oakway Academy
- Danesholme Infant Academy
- Compass Primary Academy
- Thrapston Primary School
- Whitefriars Primary School
- Great Doddington Primary
West Northamptonshire
- DSLV E-ACT Academy
- Spring Lane Primary School
- Queen Eleanor Primary Academy
- Braunston Church of England Primary School
- Byfield School
- Wootton Park School
- Barry Primary School
- Billing Brook Special School
What do you think about Labour’s plan to introduce free school breakfast clubs to all primary schools in England? Have your say and make your voice heard by leaving a comment below.