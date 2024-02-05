Friskney All Saints Primary School pupils will help choose this year’s best science book for kids.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were a range of creative and inspiring science topics in the books which children from Friskney All Saints Primary School got to grips with when we helped decide the winner of the prestigious Royal Society Young People’s Book Prize 2024.

The prize celebrates the best books that communicate science to young people in an accessible, creative way. The six books were read by our librarians and other interested children who then had to judge and choose the winner.

We took part in this last year and the children found the books inspired them to get more involved in science and they certainly began to enjoy reading non-fiction books.

Here we are with our reviews and the books we judged. Our winning book was Deadly and Dangerous Ani

Some of the children even commented “We cannot wait to start reading the new book selection because some of the ones from last year were really yucky and disgusting, talking about body parts, but others gave you lots of interesting facts.”