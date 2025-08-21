GCSE pupils at Kirton’s Thomas Middlecott Academy praised for their ‘courage, ambition and aspiration’

Pupils at Kirton’s Thomas Middlecott Academy have been praised for their ‘courage, ambition and aspiration’, as GCSE results day returns for 2025.

Lisa Hawkins, principal at the school, said: “We are extremely proud of our students and their GCSE examination results this year. Each student has worked hard and risen to the challenge demonstrating true courage, ambition and aspiration throughout their time at TMA.

“It was very pleasing to see our 4+ and 5+ basics in English and Maths increasing from the previous year’s results. These results are a testament to our students’ commitment, hard work, and dedication over the past five years.

“I would like to thank teachers and support staff who have worked with passion to ensure our students are able to progress onto their next educational journey. We would like to congratulate all our Year 11 students and wish the class of 2025 the very best of luck for the future.”

Pictured (clockwise from top left) Thomas Middlecott Academy's Victoria Busko, Klaudia Palac, Daniils Artjoms Lakotko, and Jake Peace.

Highlights for the school included:

Victoria Busko, who achieved four grade 9s, four grade 8s, and one grade 7. Victoria is going on to study A-levels at Boston High School. She said: “I really enjoyed being a part of the TMA community in my role as head girl. I appreciated the bond I had with the staff in and outside of lessons."

Klaudia Palac, who achieved two grade 9s, two grade 8s, three grade 7s, and three grade 6s. Klaudia is going on to study A-Level biology, psychology and sociology at Boston College, and said: “I really enjoyed my science lessons, especially the practicals.”

Daniils Artjoms Lakotko, who achieved one grade 8, two grade 7s, four 6s, and one grade 5. Daniils is going on to Boston Grammar School to study A-Level biology, psychology and chemistry, and said: “I really enjoyed the teaching at TMA. Activities in lessons were inspiring.”

Jake Peace, who achieved two grade 7s, four grade 6s, and two grade 5s. Jake is going on to study A-Level biology, chemistry and sport. He said: “TMA has helped with my confidence through sport. This enabled me to become head boy – I really enjoyed the responsibility.”

Thomas Middlecott Academy is part of the David Ross Education Trust (DRET), which was established in 2007.

Stuart Burns, trust chief executive officer, said: “Very many congratulations to all our students collecting GCSE results today. These excellent grades reflect the hard work and dedication from our wonderful students, their teachers and indeed the whole school community.

“All of us at DRET wish our Tear 11s every success in whatever they choose to do next.”