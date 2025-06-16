Guidance for submitting your college application

Mick Lochran, Director, Lincolnshire Institute of Technology.

Applying for college can be a slightly daunting task, but knowing what to expect and what you need to do makes it a whole lot easier.

Once you’ve identified what subject area you’re interested in, been to a few open days and decided on a shortlist of colleges, next up is the application and interview.

Read on for some top tips on how to submit the best application and increase your chances of securing your dream college place.

Planning is key

Before you start your application, bring together all the information that you need in one place. What qualifications do you already have and what grades? Where did you achieve these? What personal skills do you have?

It’s also a good idea to have some specific examples of things you’ve achieved - whether these are academic, extracurricular or work-related. The college won’t just want to hear about what you’ve done, they’ll want to see evidence that you’ve done it and how you did it.

Be sure to also reach out to your teachers or employer to provide a reference in plenty of time. You want to get your application in as early as possible and won’t want to be held up waiting for things from other people.

Managing interview nerves

It’s totally natural to get nervous for interviews, but managing these nerves to give the best performance is key. Firstly, make sure you introduce yourself clearly and listen carefully to the questions, requesting clarification if you’re not sure what’s being asked.

As in your application, try to give specific examples of what you’ve done to make your answers stronger and show the interviewers exactly why you should study with them.

And finally, don’t be afraid to ask questions yourself! Before you leave, make sure you have all the information you need to make your mind up on where to study, as well as when you’ll find out if you’ve been offered a place or not.

Also, remember that colleges do their best to make their courses and environments as accessible as possible, so if you have any special educational needs or disabilities, or if you struggle in interview situations, don’t worry.

If you’re interested in applying for college and studying a STEM subject, take a look at the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology website to find out about the courses we offer and the education partners we work with.

Head to www.liot.ac.uk or contact me directly via [email protected].