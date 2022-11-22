Ice rink and fire truck-driving Santa at village school's Christmas fair

An ice rink, Santa in a fire truck and horse and cart rides are just some of the delights on offer at a primary school Christmas market next month.

Grimboldby primary school. Photo: Google Maps

On Friday December 2, Grimoldby Primary School will be hosting its first Christmas market, running from 4pm to 7pm.

Part-funded by local businesses including The Little Cleaning Co, GBM Waste Management, GRS Signs, MKM, Interskill, Lakings, GCW, Little Lambs, John Darke Ltd, D&D Engineering and Makeup by Rebecca Barker and Trenton Motors, the market includes more than 30 stalls in the school hall by local crafters and small businesses.

One of the highlights will be an ice rink situated in the village hall, with the use of skates and penguins included, and a horse and cart , an outside bar serving alcohol and refreshments and hot food stalls including The Greek Shack and Augustino Pizza will also be available.

Mimi’s Mission will also be on hand serving hot drinks with traditional mince pies, and Father Christmas himself will pay a visit in a red fire truck.

A grand raffle will also run, with prizes including VIP Manchester United tickets, a two-hour hour domestic clean by The Little Cleaning Co, a day pass for a family for up to six people courtesy of Butlins, Skegness, a complimentary skip from GBM Waste and meal for two people at Bambarinos up to the value of £20.

“We are so excited to be able to give our pupils and the entire community a special evening to remember this Christmas,” said headteacher Antonia Brooks. “We are so grateful to all the local businesses who helped make this possible and we look forward to opening our school Christmas market for all to enjoy – get your skates on!.”