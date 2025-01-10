Kirkby la Thorpe say goodbye to a long serving governor

Year 6 present Mr Sharpe with a thankyou gift

Kirkby la Thorpe (KLT) Primary School bids a heartfelt farewell to Mr Sharpe, who has retired after an incredible 15 years plus of service as a co-opted governor.

Throughout his tenure, Mr. Sharpe has played a pivotal role in shaping the school’s future and improving the educational experience for every child at KLT.

Mr. Sharpe’s involvement with KLT School began over 15 years ago, when he took on the key roles of Finance and Health & Safety governor. His thoroughness, expertise, and tireless commitment have been vital to the continued progress of the school. Under his governance, the school has flourished, benefiting from his sharp financial oversight and focus on maintaining a safe, nurturing environment for both pupils and staff.

Beyond his administrative responsibilities, Mr. Sharpe has been an active and caring presence around the school, often seen listening to children read, supporting swimming lessons, and accompanying pupils on trips. His hands-on involvement has allowed him to connect with students, staff, and families alike, creating a warm and supportive atmosphere for all.

One of his greatest contributions has been his role in staff appointments, where his careful, thoughtful approach ensured the school recruited the best candidates, helping to foster an environment of strong leadership and teaching excellence.

In celebration of his remarkable service, KLT School invited Mr. Sharpe to a special Collective Worship Assembly, where the whole school gathered to honour his contributions. During the assembly, Mr. Sharpe was presented with a heartfelt farewell and thank-you poem, read by the pupils, which expressed their gratitude and admiration for his unwavering support over the years.

On behalf of all the staff, governors, and pupils, we extend our deepest thanks to Mr. Sharpe for his outstanding service and wish him all the best in his retirement. His presence will be greatly missed, but his impact will remain a lasting one.