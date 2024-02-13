Kirkby on Bain school 'delighted' at Good Ofsted

Kirkby-on-Bain primary school headteacher Georgina Day and chair of governors Paul Brewster with pupils.

​The Kirkby on Bain Church of England Primary School has once again been rated as Good in all areas by Ofsted following their latest inspection at the end of last year, to the delight of its pupils, staff, and governors.

The report said that pupils and staff are “rightfully proud” of the school and that the pupils experience a “broad and ambitious curriculum”, which extends beyond the expectations of the national curriculum.

Examples included younger pupils learning French, English and mathematics curriculums being highlighted as particularly ambitious, and other subject curriculums are also well thought through with pupils gaining a strong appreciation of local history, and in art, pupils creatively explore and record their observations using different materials.

The curriculum is also as ambitious for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) as it is for other pupils.

Kirkby on Bain’s strong culture of reading was highlighted in the report with pupils introduced to a range of literature and texts, and children in Reception getting off to a “swift start in learning to read”.

All leaders, including governors, lead with a strong moral purpose, said the report, and pupils’ behaviour is respectful and positive.

In order to improve, the report said that the school “needs to ensure that all pupils gain from a suitably ambitious curriculum” and that some pupils do not “consolidate and extend their learning as well as they could”.

Headteacher Georgina Day said: "Our Ofsted was a great opportunity to show people who don’t know our school what we are all about.

"Our school family were fabulous throughout, giving real and honest insight into life at our school. Our inspectors seemed genuinely interested to find out about us and to understand what was important to us as a whole school community.

"Our families were amazing in sharing their experiences and opinions, in person and via surveys, and our inspectors knew us very well by the end of the two days.

"We were delighted to once again be graded as good and thrilled that our commitment to our pupils’ personal development was recognised as being outstanding. Our popular, village school is continually described as a family by staff, pupils, parents, governors and visitors. It’s a really special place to be.”

Paul Brewster, Chair of Governors, added: “Ofsted was long overdue for us but the staff and the children were all magnificent.

"The inspectors were kind and respectful and the result was a credit to all. We were delighted to once again be graded as good with outstanding personal development and that really does reflect our popular village school.