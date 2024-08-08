Lincoln historian awarded highest national teaching accolade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A historian at the University of Lincoln, UK, has been awarded a National Teaching Fellowship Award - the highest national teaching accolade - for excellence in teaching higher education.

Dr Sarah Longair, Associate Professor in the History of the Empire at the University, received the award for her commitment to supporting teaching and learning, in particular, for her advocacy for public engagement of history through objects.

Her career in object-based pedagogy originated from her 14 years working in museum and gallery education, including 11 years at the British Museum. Artefacts are often what excites young people to learn about history, however, as they progress through school up to higher education their access to historic objects is superseded by text as a focal learning point. Object-based learning is inclusive and engaging and encourages students to ask questions and conduct further research.

Speaking about the award, Sarah commented: “I am honoured to receive this award and delighted that the value of teaching history with things has been recognised. My research and teaching seek to demonstrate the huge amount we can learn about the past through objects - from specimens to artefacts - and I will continue to share these approaches with people of all ages to inspire their curiosity and love of history.”

Dr Sarah Longair, Associate Professor at the University of Lincoln.

Sarah’s research into material culture acquired during the era of the British Empire demonstrates how such objects can reveal previously hidden histories of empire, offering new insights into the complex histories which shaped Britain and many other parts of the world. These objects offer diverse perspectives on the past, some of which are obscured when we rely only on text. The material legacies of empire, including statues and museum collections, are the subject of contemporary debates, therefore it is essential that we understand their histories better.

Her commitment to sharing these approaches with learners of all ages and backgrounds, in particular schools and teachers, shows how such artefacts can be used in the classroom. Sarah regularly supports teachers across the country in bringing objects into their teaching, for example, through her Objects of Empire project, helping to improve their confidence in approaching complex histories and new source material.

Dr Longair will receive her award in person at an awards ceremony which will take place at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh on 3 October 2024.