'More than just breakfast': School in Chapel St Leonards welcomes early morning boost

Chapel St Leonards Primary School has received a boost for its breakfast club. (Stock image).

Chapel St Leonards Primary School has been awarded £1,000 by Kellogg's, who are marking 20 years of supporting school breakfast clubs.

The local school was selected to receive this boost as Kellogg’s announce they are to double their investment in Breakfast Clubs as more and more schools struggle to find the budget to fund this service for their pupils.

Breakfast Clubs help with everything from attendance and attainment to alleviating hunger and providing pre‐school care. 68% of teachers believe pupils would struggle to concentrate in class without their Breakfast Club, according to Kellogg’s research.

Graham Almond, Headteacher said: “We are really pleased to receive this boost of funding from Kellogg’s.

"Our Breakfast Club at the school is about much more than food for our pupils, the club provides a chance for them to form close friendships and get to know their teachers better.

"The club sets them up well for the school day ahead.”

Kate Prince, Corporate Social Responsibility manager, at Kellogg’s, said: “We’re proud to have spent 20 years supporting so many schools across the UK.

"We believe all children should have the opportunity to start the day with breakfast, and we know that equipment and resources are just as important to clubs as the food itself.”