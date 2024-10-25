New calming and interactive sensory room to help children at Coningsby school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children at a primary school in Coninsgby have been handed an excellent chance of living up to its motto after the opening of a new sensory room.

‘Believe, Aspire, Succeed’ is the mantra that Coningsby St Michael’s Church Of England Primary School preaches, so the sensory room is seen as an ideal development for youngsters with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

The innovative facility is a calming and interactive space, which aims to provide a safe and stimulating environment for children who might struggle within the confines of an orthodox classroom.

Its purpose is to help them with their difficulties in sensory processing, their autism and other needs so that they thrive in their learning and wellbeing.

Staff and youngsters try out the new sensory room at Coningsby St Michael's Church Of England Primary School.

The sensory room features cutting-edge technology, including bubble tubes, which enhance visual stimulation, fibre-optic lights to create a relaxed atmosphere, and tactile panels that promote the exploration of touch.

A range of sensory toys can also be tailored to each child’s individual needs, while quiet corners offer a retreat from over-excitement.

All these nurturing resources offer a therapeutic experience, enabling youngsters to explore their senses, manage their emotions and improve their concentration.

The room was officially launched at the school by Anthony Bowen, of the Working Together Team in Lincolnshire, which supports children with autism and/or communication difficulties.

Representatives of Coningsby St Michael's Primary School with a certificate to recognise its involvement in the government's Behaviour Hubs programme. From left are pastoral manager Vicky Wise, governor Anne Simons and pastoral learning mentor Natalie Williams, alongside Anthony Bowen, of the Working Together Team in Lincolnshire, who opened the new sensory room.

He said: “I am thrilled to announce the opening of this new sensory room, which is designed to support children with communication differences at Coningsby St Michael’s.”

The School Lane school’s pastoral manager Vicky Wise shared Mr Bowen’s enthusiasm for the initiative. She said: “We are delighted to open this wonderful sensory room, which will make a huge difference to the lives of our pupils for many years to come.

"It’s an incredible resource, designed to help children regulate their emotions, reduce anxiety and engage in meaningful learning experiences.”

The sensory room has been funded through St Michael’s’ involvement in the Department for Education’s Behaviour Hubs programme, which was created to improve the behaviour of school pupils across the country.

A spokesperson for the programme said: “Sensory rooms are a safe haven for children who can sometimes feel overwhelmed by the classroom environment.

"Here they can explore a variety of sensory experiences, helping them to develop key skills in a space where they feel secure and relaxed.”