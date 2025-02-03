New name, vision and mission for 16-24-year-olds' educational service in Louth

An educational service for young people, which has a base in Louth, has celebrated a new name, new vision and new mission.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The InspireU college, which is run by Lincolnshire County Council, was formerly known as the Young People’s Learning Provision.

It is dedicated to working with people aged 16 to 24 across the county by supporting them to achieve their next steps after leaving school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This could be through higher education, an apprenticeship, volunteering or a paid job.

One of the celebratory open days held by InspireU. (PHOTO BY: Gelders)

As well as Louth, at the Louth Youth Centre on Park Avenue, InspireU has sites in Boston, Grantham, Lincoln, Ruskington, Skegness and Spalding. And to mark its new era, it held a series of celebratory open days at the sites.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, who is the executive member for children’s services at the council, said: “The open days were a wonderful way to mark this new beginning for InspireU.

"I enjoyed the opportunity to meet the staff and some of the young people they are working with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"InspireU helps each learner towards their fullest potential, whether it’s advancing to further or higher education, securing an apprenticeship or diving into rewarding employment.

"The college has so much to offer, and it could be the first step towards a brighter future.”

InspireU says its vision is for every learner to “be empowered, have high aspirations and realise and achieve their potential”.

It says its mission is to “ignite passion through delivering study programmes and supported internships to people aged 16 to 24”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The college’s offer includes a comprehensive curriculum, intertwining core subjects, such as maths and English at GCSE level, and preparation for adulthood through inspiring community projects and engaging extracurricular activities.

It works alongside employers and referrers to ensure the curriculum meets the needs of all learners.

In addition, there is dedicated support for young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

A spokesperson said: “InspireU prides itself on providing a compassionate pastoral team and experienced wellbeing coaches, ensuring that every individual’s unique needs are met with understanding and care.”

You can find our more about InspireU by visiting its website at www.inspireu.org.uk