PICTURES: Pupils enjoy all the fun of the Skegness Vintage Fair
Local children who missed out during the pandemic have been treated to an afternoon of fun at Skegness Vintage Fair.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 4:08 pm
Pupils from St Peter & St Paul CE Primary School Burgh le Marsh and Beacon Primary Academy were amongst those rode free on the iconic rides and were treated to a picnic lunch.
Ambassador Taxis teamed up with Henry Chipperfield of the Vintage Fair to give the children some happier memories after the challenges of schooling during the pandemic.
Donations of £1,000 were also presented to the Skegness area branch of the NSPCC.
*For the full story see next Wednesday's Skegness Standard newspaper. You can see the video of the visit by visiting this link: VIDEO: Deserving children ride free at Skegness Vintage Fair
