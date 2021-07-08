PICTURES: Pupils enjoy all the fun of the Skegness Vintage Fair

Pupils from St Peter & St Paul CE Primary School Burgh le Marsh and Beacon Primary Academy were amongst those rode free on the iconic rides and were treated to a picnic lunch.

Ambassador Taxis teamed up with Henry Chipperfield of the Vintage Fair to give the children some happier memories after the challenges of schooling during the pandemic.

Donations of £1,000 were also presented to the Skegness area branch of the NSPCC.

*For the full story see next Wednesday's Skegness Standard newspaper. You can see the video of the visit by visiting this link: VIDEO: Deserving children ride free at Skegness Vintage Fair

