VIDEO: Deserving children ride free at Skegness Vintage Fair

The children - including pupils from St Peter & St Paul CE Primary School Burgh le Marsh and Beacon Primary Academy - rode free on the iconic rides and were treated to a picnic lunch.

Ambassador Taxis teamed up with Henry Chipperfield of the Vintage Fair to give the children some happier memories after the challenges of schooling during the pandemic.

Donations of £1,000 were also presented to the Skegness area branch of the NSPCC.

Tony Hogg of Ambassador Taxis presents a cheque for £1,000 to Sally Hobbins (left) and Anne Roberjot of the Skegness area branch of the NSPCC. Photo: Barry Robinson.

Tony Hogg, of Ambassador Taxis, said he was grateful to everyone who has helped make the afternoon happen.

He said he got the idea after visiting the Vintage Fair with his children.

"It's been a tough year for families and as we were having such a good time I thought how nice it would be to get some more children down there," said Tony.

Amongst those who also contributed to the event and gave donations were Tesco Community Fund, Spa Blackmore Foundation, S R A Gragg and Simon Rankin.

