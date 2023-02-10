Platform Housing's £700 funding to buy new books and friendship bench

​A village primary school has benefitted from hundreds of pounds donated by its local housing association.

Platform’s Community Engagement Officer, Samantha Smith presenting the £700 Community Chest Fund donation to Toynton All Saints Primary School headteacher Suzy Sutton and pupils.

Platform Housing Group has donated £700 Community Chest Funding to Toynton All Saints Primary School in Spilsby so they can purchase much needed items for the school, including a new playground friendship bench, class dictionaries, and a range of new French books.

The Community Chest Funding is available for Platform’s customers and local charities, clubs and other not-for-profit organisations to apply for if their project will benefits Platform customers.

Suzy Sutton, headteacher of Toynton All Saints Primary School said everyone at the school are very grateful for the donation:

“As a school, we feel fortunate to have received Community Chest funding to buy a new friendship bench for our playground, a set of class dictionaries and some new French books for our library to further develop the curriculum we offer.”

Platform All applications are assessed against specific eligibility criteria by customers who sit on their Customer Experience Panel.

Marion Duffy, Platform Housing Group’s chief operations officer added: “We are delighted to have provided Community Chest Funding to Toynton All Saints Primary School, which has been used to buy new library books and a lovely playground friendship bench for their pupils to use.

