School holds special day for Archie

Ollie and Charlie Leverton in the special T-shirts with staff at their Archie's Day.

A Louth primary school has held a day in support of a pupil who is undergoing treatment for leukaemia.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six-year-old Archie is a pupil at LaceyField Academy and his brother Charlie, 10, attends here too. Ollie, 11, his older brother, left to go onto secondary school last year.

Associate Executive Principal Charlotte York said on Friday (October 17) the school held an ‘Archie’s Day’ to raise awareness for Archie and encourage people to donate funds to support the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Single mum Leah Leverton, from Louth, is spending much of her time with Archie at Sheffield Children’s Hospital while his brothers are looked after by family, but the financial and emotional strain has been taking its toll.

Charlie Leverton gives a speech at his brother to the assembled pupils.

Ollie returned to LaceyField for the afternoon to join their special day for Archie and Charlie had the idea and was involved in designing some special Archie’s Day T-shirts which were sold to raise funds, with many pupils and staff wearing them on the day, while others were encouraged to wear red.

Ms York said: “Charlie sat with me to design the T-shirts and we worked with Super Duper Tees, a local business, who kindly printed them.”

Any profits would go to the fundraising page for Archie’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/team-archie-stronger-than-leukaemia

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local businesses Blaze Competitions and Best Day Ever Party Supplies collaborated to create a balloon display in school.

Pupils learned about Archie’s stay in hospital and made ‘get well’ cards and messages to make Archie still feel included in the school, said Ms York.

Children enjoyed Archie’s favourite meal – pizza and chips, followed by red velvet cake – at lunchtime.

Charlie gave a speech about his brother’s brave battle at a special assembly to the older children.

Leah has set up the campaign to help with the financial costs of the travel, as well as specialist equipment and other things to keep Archie comfortable during his treatment.