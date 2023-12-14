Register
School’s Christmas jumper day raises £439 for charity

More than £439 was raised for charity when Skegness Grammar School held a Christmas jumper day.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 14th Dec 2023, 16:18 GMT
Skegness Grammar School students on Christmas Jumper Day.Skegness Grammar School students on Christmas Jumper Day.
The festive event was held as part of the national campaign for Save the Children.

It is one of a number of events taking place at the school on the run-up to Christmas.

A Mulled Wine Scholars Recital was held on Thursday, December 7.

Staff at Newton and Fallowell on Roman Bank, Skegness, in the Christmas jumpers.Staff at Newton and Fallowell on Roman Bank, Skegness, in the Christmas jumpers.
Two students from each year group, who are receiving instrumental lessons within school under a scholarship, performed solos ranging from Beethoven to the Foo Fighters.

There was also music from musical theatre, including ‘Cabaret’ and ‘Little Women’.

Performances have continued today (Thursday) at a Christmas ensembles concert.

Some local businesses also took part in the Chistmas Jumper Day appeal.

A Mulled Wine Scholars Recital was held by Skegness Grammar School students.A Mulled Wine Scholars Recital was held by Skegness Grammar School students.
Staff at Newton and Fallowell on Roman Bank were proud to wear their jumpers.

  • Are you a school holding a Christmas event? Email your pictures and details to [email protected] for inclusion in our festive editions.