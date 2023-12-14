School’s Christmas jumper day raises £439 for charity
The festive event was held as part of the national campaign for Save the Children.
It is one of a number of events taking place at the school on the run-up to Christmas.
A Mulled Wine Scholars Recital was held on Thursday, December 7.
Two students from each year group, who are receiving instrumental lessons within school under a scholarship, performed solos ranging from Beethoven to the Foo Fighters.
There was also music from musical theatre, including ‘Cabaret’ and ‘Little Women’.
Performances have continued today (Thursday) at a Christmas ensembles concert.
Some local businesses also took part in the Chistmas Jumper Day appeal.
Staff at Newton and Fallowell on Roman Bank were proud to wear their jumpers.
- Are you a school holding a Christmas event? Email your pictures and details to [email protected] for inclusion in our festive editions.