More than £439 was raised for charity when Skegness Grammar School held a Christmas jumper day.

Skegness Grammar School students on Christmas Jumper Day.

The festive event was held as part of the national campaign for Save the Children.

It is one of a number of events taking place at the school on the run-up to Christmas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Mulled Wine Scholars Recital was held on Thursday, December 7.

Staff at Newton and Fallowell on Roman Bank, Skegness, in the Christmas jumpers.

Two students from each year group, who are receiving instrumental lessons within school under a scholarship, performed solos ranging from Beethoven to the Foo Fighters.

There was also music from musical theatre, including ‘Cabaret’ and ‘Little Women’.

Performances have continued today (Thursday) at a Christmas ensembles concert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some local businesses also took part in the Chistmas Jumper Day appeal.

A Mulled Wine Scholars Recital was held by Skegness Grammar School students.

Staff at Newton and Fallowell on Roman Bank were proud to wear their jumpers.