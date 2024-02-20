School’s sadness at death of former Strictly dancer Robin Windsor
Robin has been the school’s Academy of Arts Ambassador since mentoring pupils via video link during the pandemic.
He also visited the school to inspire the children and supported the creation of performing arts sessions to widen the curriculum.
The school said in a tribute to him on their social media page: “Robin was such an incredible character to have come into school. His bubbly and energetic personality was loved by all.
"He raised the profile of dance in our school and truly inspired many of our children to want to dance. He gave us a lot of his own time, often during shows to speak to the children and for that we will be eternally grateful.”