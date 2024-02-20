School’s sadness at death of former Strictly dancer Robin Windsor

Robin Windsor on a visit to Church Lane School, Sleaford.

Robin has been the school’s Academy of Arts Ambassador since mentoring pupils via video link during the pandemic.

He also visited the school to inspire the children and supported the creation of performing arts sessions to widen the curriculum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school said in a tribute to him on their social media page: “Robin was such an incredible character to have come into school. His bubbly and energetic personality was loved by all.