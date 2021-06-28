Skegness headteacher appeals to parents after child is injured in collision outside school

A child received minor injuries in a collision outside the Richmond School in Skegness.

A Skegness headteacher has appealed to parents not to park 'dangerously' after a child was involved in a collision outside the school.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the Richmond School at 8.37am on Thursday morning where there had been an incident involving a white BMW and a young child

Police say the child received minor injuries.

Headteacher Caroline Wellsted.

Following the incident, headteacher Caroline Wellsted issued a letter to parents reminding them of the correct procedures for safe parking at drop off and pick up times.

The letter states: "Despite many letters and constant reminders in newsletters, some parents are still parking dangerously outside school at drop off and pick up times.

"Cars must not park on the zigzag lines on either side of Richmond Drive or use the entrance to the layby to perform a U-turn when dropping children off. This is dangerous.

"Children and parents/carers must use the designated crossing points outside school i.e. at the Tesco traffic lights or with the lollipop man, as these are the safest places to cross.

"We have spoken to all the children about this. Despite this, I still witnessed children crossing the road in other places after school.

"The school has an agreement with Tesco that parents can park in their car park when dropping off and collecting their children. This is, by far, the safest place to park.

"Please be mindful that cars left in the car park are parked at your own risk and must not be left for longer than three hours.

"Parents with a blue badge and taxis are allowed to enter the school layby. Please contact the office with proof of your badge so that staff are aware that you have permission to enter.

"Please help us to keep all your children safe. A few extra paces to a crossing point or from a car park is better than risking your child’s life."