'The entire college community is elated' - Boston College celebrates latest A-level and BTEC results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boston College has spoken of ‘another year of success’ for A-level and BTEC students.

In a statement released today (Thursday, August 15), the college said an ‘impressive number’ of students had secured the highest grades of A*-B.

“The students have continuously demonstrated dedication, hard work, and resilience, and their success is a true reflection of these efforts,” the statement said. “The entire college community is elated to witness another year of great results and is proud to have played its part in nurturing well-rounded, forward-thinking individuals who are prepared to make significant contributions to society and the futures they leap into.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking to the future, the statement continued: “The college is proud to see the progression routes of the learners with many progressing into Higher Education at their chosen university, whilst others are excited to move forward directly into employment and start their dream careers.”

Boston College. Library image

“Boston College has prioritised the wellbeing of all learners, focusing on helping them build confidence and develop a resilient mindset throughout their examination and assessment journey,” the statement continued. “These attributes will positively influence their future studies and careers.”

On collecting her results, Grace Crane, who achieved grades of A, B, B in English literature, film studies and media studies, said: “I am beyond happy with my results, I was working towards a B in English literature, but my lecturer gave me the belief I needed to achieve an A. I chose Boston College because of the wide choice of A-level subjects available, and learning about the huge variety of careers they could lead to really inspired me to pursue a career in filmmaking. I hadn’t even considered the film and media industry before coming to Boston College, and I am excited to have secured a place at MetFilm School in London to study Practical Film Making.”

Another success story is Elai Solomon, who achieved D*, D*, D* in graphic and digital design BTEC Level 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collecting their results on the day, Elai said: “I chose to come to Boston College as I had heard that the Creative courses here were extremely supportive and encouraged students to explore their individuality both personally and creatively, and that was important to me. I have loved my time at Boston College. The course was challenging, but in a way that made me continuously improve to achieve my best, and gave me the freedom to express myself. I am moving on to the University of Hertfordshire to study 2D animation with the aim to work in the TV and movie industry on animated series and films.”

Boston College's Grace Crane and Elai Solomon.

Gerri Brazil, senior learning lead for A-levels and access to Higher Education, said: “We are delighted as a college to report another successful year for our amazing A-level students and dedicated staff. Our pass rates are excellent and above the national average, with the majority of our students achieving A*-C grades, which is a fantastic outcome. We know that students who come to study A-Levels at Boston College will get an excellent experience, and this demonstrates that students who choose to study here achieve as well as their peers across the country. We are always striving for high standards, and our new look A-level pathways launching in September 2024 will give our future students even more opportunity to excel and reach their full potential.”

The college adds that places are available to study A-levels, T-levels, university-level courses, as well as a range of vocational courses from this September.

There will be a chance to learn more about opportunities at a Results Information Morning on Thursday, August 22, between 9.30am and 11.30am, and an Enrolment Event on Thursday, August 29, from 4-8pm.

Courses can also be explored at www.boston.ac.uk.