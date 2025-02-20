‘Welcoming and inclusive’ school receives positive SIAMS report

Pupils and staff at Pinchbeck East C of E Primary Academy, part of Infinity Academies Trust, are celebrating the positive feedback received following a recent Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS).

SIAMS inspections evaluate how effectively schools foster a strong Christian ethos, ensuring pupils, staff, and the wider community can flourish.

Within their report the inspector noted that “Pinchbeck lives out its aspirational vision for all to be the best version of themselves, within and to the community it serves.” They continued, “underpinning the vision are core values of compassion and humility, which ensures the school has a welcoming and inclusive ethos.”

In addition, the inspector found that “Pinchbeck is a family that cares and treats others with respect by enabling them to be the best version of themselves. This results in pupils making an authentic contribution to support their peers to flourish.”

Teeny Vayro, Head of School with Pinchbeck East CE Primary pupils

The school was also praised for how its vision “inspires a curriculum where pupils have a range of opportunities to develop their talents and interests” and “these encourage pupils to be curious and courageous learners and to be proud of what they achieve.”

Teeny Vayro, Head of School at Pinchbeck East C of E Primary Academy, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of this inspection. Our staff, pupils, and the wider community put in an incredible effort to live out our vision in everything we do - It really is at the heart of school life.”

Additional highlights from the report included:

“Learning experiences are rich and inspire curiosity, as well as developing skills for life. This promotes the flourishing of each pupil in being the best version of themselves.”

“Collective worship is a joyful time that is thoughtfully planned. It offers opportunities for spiritual flourishing for the whole school community, shaping pupils’ and adults’ lives.”

“There is high-quality provision and profile of the religious education (RE) curriculum. This leads to rich experiences celebrating the diversity of faiths and worldviews, including Christianity."

“The Infinity Academies Trust and Diocese of Lincoln provide valued support. Staff within the school benefit from being part of the trust and align to its vision of being one body of many parts. Pinchbeck continues to grow its distinctiveness within the trust but benefit from the collaboration and security it provides.”

Andrew Raistrick, Executive Headteacher at Pinchbeck East C of E Primary Academy, added: “Following our fantastic Ofsted report last year, this is another wonderful acknowledgement of the passion and commitment that drives our school forward. In particular, we are incredibly proud that the inspector was so complimentary about our caring and compassionate pupils.”

Gavin Booth, CEO of Infinity Academies Trust, added: “This latest report is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire school community.

“The SIAMS inspection highlights the school’s strong ethos and the values that make it such a special place. I am so proud of what the school has achieved and look forward to seeing it continue to flourish within our Trust family.”