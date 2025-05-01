'A magnificent milestone' - First phase of new multi-million pound emergency department at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital set to open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The first phase of a new multi-million pound emergency department at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital is just days away from opening.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was back in August 2019, when Boris Johnson, the then Prime Minister, visited the Sibsey Lane site and announced the provision of £21.3 million towards the cost of the project.

On Wednesday (May 7), almost two years after demolition workers began clearing the site for the development, phase one is set to open to patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This phase represents about a third of the total build, but is still almost double the size of the existing emergency department.

The first phase of the new emergency department at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital on the right and the entrance to the current one on the left.

It includes:

Eight resuscitation cubicles to care for the sickest patients needing the highest level of emergency care. This includes one cubicle specifically designed for young patients.

Twelve ‘majors’ cubicles for patients who are seriously ill, but not in immediate life-threatening danger. This will include a cubicle dedicated as a safe assessment room for patients with mental health needs.

A temporary area in which children can be assessed and treated, away from the rest of the department. This space, once phase two is complete, will be used for x-ray and CT scans.

The design of the department has been shaped by input from staff and patients.

Other features include:

Pictured in one of the resuscitation cubicles, (back, from left) Fiona Hamer (divisional nurse for urgent and emergency care), Dr Raj Ranganathan (emergency department consultant), Prof Karen Dunderdale (group chief executive), (front, from left) Blanche Lentz (general manager for urgent and emergency care), Philippa Davies (matron for Pilgrim emergency department), and Natalie Till (lead nurse for urgent and emergency care). On the front row L-R we had: Blanche Lentz (General Manager for Urgent and Emergency Care), Philippa Davies (Matron for Pilgrim Emergency Department), Natalie Till (Lead Nurse for Urgent and Emergency Care)

A weighbridge over which ambulance crews will bring patients into the department. This will enable staff to work out and administer correct levels of medication to patients more quickly.

A kitchen to support patients spending longer periods of time in the department.

Adjoining rooms in many cubicles where staff can safely put on any additional protection to care for patients with infectious conditions, such as flu and Covid-19. They can then safely remove any of the masks, aprons and gloves in the same rooms before returning to areas with other patients and staff.

A relatives’ room, which can be used to update families. It is adjoined by a room in which families can spend time, in private, with loved ones who have passed away.

The second floor is home to staff rooms and offices, as well as a plant room housing all of the pipework, infrastructure and air handling units needed for the first and second phases of the new department. The new building uses air source heat pumps, is carbon neutral and has been designed with the pledge by the NHS to be the world’s first net zero national health service by 2045.

In all, more than £45 million will be spent on the build, with other funding coming from across the NHS Lincolnshire system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first phase has been constructed alongside the current emergency department.

Work has already begun on the next phase, expected to be completed by next year. This will see the new department knocked through to a corridor in the next few months to create some additional rapid assessment and treatment cubicles.

The rest of the current emergency department will then be taken back to the steel infrastructure and rebuilt from the ground up. This will then house the main entrance, waiting room, triage area, Urgent Treatment Centre and dedicated paediatrics area.

Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS group chief executive, Prof Karen Dunderdale, said: “Today marks a magnificent milestone in the provision of urgent and emergency care at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston. The scale of the work so far is impressive, especially when you consider that this is just the first phase of the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now the work will focus on transforming the existing department and joining both phases together in 2026.

“We will still be working in only half of a department until the next phase is completed. This is no small feat, but with the support of other departments, our amazing emergency department colleagues and our patients we will get there. But please bear with us, as it will be worth it once everything is completed.

“In the meantime, today is a day for celebration. A massive ‘thank you’ to everyone involved, and also to our amazing patients and staff who are being so understanding and allowing all of this to take place on a very busy hospital site. It is not an exaggeration to say that without their support and co-operation none of this would be possible.

“All of this support will enable us to create a state-of-the-art emergency department with the environments that our teams deserve to provide the very best care, not only today, but also in the future.”