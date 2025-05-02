IN PICTURES: Phase one of Boston Pilgrim Hospital's new multi-million pound emergency department

More information about the project can be found in this piece we published earlier today (Friday). However, this gallery acts as a tour of the space ...
1. New emergency department at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital - phase one
Phase one of the new emergency department at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital on the right, with the current department on the left. Photo: DS
2. New emergency department at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital - phase one
The rapid assessment area, where patients arriving by ambulance will initially be seen. Photo: DS
3. New emergency department at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital - phase one
Decontamination facilities. These also form part of the entrance to the department. Photo: DS/ULTH
4. New emergency department at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital - phase one
One of the eight resuscitation cubicles to care for the sickest patients needing the highest level of emergency care. Currently, the hospital has four. The first set of doors leads to an area where staff can 'don and doff', that is, put on and take off personal protective equipment. The cubicles also have negative air pressure to help prevent the spread of infection. Photo: ULTH
