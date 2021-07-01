Blood donors needed to meet demands

Blood donors.

Around 6,000 units of blood are needed every day to help save the lives of sick and injured people across England and Wales, and, for some people who have experienced severe blood loss, a blood transfusion can mean the difference between life and death.

NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) is working with the rest of the NHS to keep supplying lifesaving blood to hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic, and blood donation is considered essential travel.

Blood and platelet stocks are good but please keep donating, and thank you to all the donors who are keeping blood and platelet levels steady during the coronavirus pandemic.

NHSBT are now reminding everyone that they still need people to keep donating blood as normal, so if you are fit and well, please try to keep your appointment or book for the future.

As long as you are fit and healthy, weigh over seven stone 12lbs (50 kg), and are aged between 17 and 66 (up to 70 if you have given blood before), you should be able to give blood. People aged over 70 need to have given blood in the last two years in order to continue donating.

There have been some recent changes to the eligibility to give blood, as members of the LGBT community are now able to donate, and the latest information can be found here.

Donor centres are open, extra safety measures are in place, and staff are taking special measures to provide a clean and safe space for you to donate.

In addition, the NHS nationally needs:

· Nearly 400 new donors a day to meet demand

· Around 135,000 new donors a year to replace those who can no longer donate

· 40,000 more black donors to meet growing demand for better-matched blood

· 30,000 new donors with priority blood types such as O negative every year

· More young people to start giving blood so we can make sure we have enough blood in the future