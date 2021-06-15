Landmark change to blood donation eligibility

In a historic move, new eligibility rules that will allow more members of the LGBT+ community to donate blood, platelets and plasma come into effect this week. Photo: NHS Blood Donation

From Monday – which coincided with World Blood Donor Day – donors will no longer be asked if they are a man who has had sex with another man, removing the element of assessment that is based on the previous population-based risks.

Instead, any individual who attends to give blood - regardless of gender - will be asked if they have had sex and, if so, about recent sexual behaviours. Anyone who has had the same sexual partner for the last three months, or if they have a new sexual partner with whom they have not had anal sex, and there is no known recent exposure to an STI or recent use of PrEP or PEP, can donate, allowing more men who have sex with men will be eligible to donate..

The changes to the re-named Donation Safety Check form will affect blood, plasma and platelet donors. The process of giving blood will not change.

Ella Poppitt, chief nurse for blood donation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Patient safety is at the heart of everything we do. This change is about switching around how we assess the risk of exposure to a sexual infection, so it is more tailored to the individual.

“We screen all donations for evidence of significant infections, which goes hand-in-hand with donor selection to maintain the safety of blood sent to hospitals. All donors will now be asked about sexual behaviours which might have increased their risk of infection, particularly recently acquired infections. This means some donors might not be eligible on the day but may be in the future.

“Our priority is to make sure that donors are able to answer the pre-donation questions in a setting that makes them feel comfortable and safe and donation is something that continues to make people feel amazing. Our staff have been trained to make sure these more personal conversations are conducted with care and sensitivity and accurate information is captured.

“We are asking all blood, plasma and platelet donors to please consider the new questions alongside the existing health and travel questions before their appointment, and to re-schedule if they do not meet the changed criteria to donate right now.

“We want donation to be a positive experience and we are looking forward to welcoming donors as we move forward with these changes.”

The changes follow an evidence-based review into individualised criteria by the FAIR (For the Assessment of Individualised Risk) steering group led by NHS Blood and Transplant.

FAIR concluded on a new donor selection system which is fairer and will also maintain the UK’s status as one of the safest blood supplies in the world. The findings were accepted in full by the government last December.

Data around the impact of the donor selection changes will be kept under review and assessed 12 months after implementation to determine if changes are needed. Feedback from donors, LGBT+ individuals, patients and representatives will be a key consideration in this review.

These changes come at a time when demand for blood is increasing. This year, as life and the NHS start to return to normal, patients need blood donors more than ever.

Ethan Spibey, founder of FreedomToDonate, said: "After many years of campaigning, and working with the UK’s blood services, we are delighted that this change is now coming into effect.

“Thanks to the work of dedicated individuals and charities alongside NHSBT, the UK now has one of the world’s most progressive blood donation policies and more people than ever will be able to safely donate blood. The work of the FAIR steering group shows that simply being a man who has sex with men is not a good enough reason to exclude someone from donating blood.

“This is more than just about a fairer and more inclusive system, it's about those who rely on blood, and giving blood literally saves lives. I would encourage anyone who is able to safely donate blood to register to do so."

Robbie de Santos, Director of Communications and External Affairs for Stonewall (he/him) said: “We welcome today’s historic change, which will help ensure more gay and bi men can donate blood and represents an important step towards a donation selection policy entirely based on an individualised assessment of risk. We want to see a blood donation system that allows the greatest number of people to donate safely and we will continue to work with Government to build on this progress and ensure that more people, including LGBT+ people, can donate blood safely in the future.”