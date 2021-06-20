Brave Carolyn from Skegness 'broken but happy' after gruelling 32-mile charity paddle board challenge

Carolyn Smith and her instructor and friend Phil May, of theYellowbelly SUP School will be embarking on their third charity paddle board challenge from Lincoln to Boston on Saturday.

Friends and family supported the intrepid duo along the way as they battled difficult conditions including a lot of weed in the River Witham.

Afterwards, Carolyn thanked them and said she was exhausted and just wanted her "bed and a cheese burger".

The messages on the board that will help Carolyn complete the challenge in memory of her dad.

Earlier today (Sunday) she left a message on social media saying: "Now for another hard part of the challenge, trying to survive the pain afterwards.

"Pain scale of a 8.5 this morning. I feel so sick from the pain.

"My.legs wont hold.my body weight anymore.

"My head feels like its going to explode.

Carolyn's dad died of vascular ehlers danlos syndrome in May - the same disease she has.

"I've broken myself."

This year's challenge had been particularly hard as the face she most wanted to see amongst the crowd at the finish line was not there.

Carolyn suffers suffers from vascular ehlers danlos syndrome - and is at risk of her arteries and organs rupturing.

Her father and supporter of the challenge also suffered the condition but sadly died in May.

Phil making notes for the challenge.

Since then, focusing on preparations for the challenge had not ben easy. She explained: " I had originally cancelled the challenge after the death of my dad. I'm grieving and trying to find a new normal after spending the last four years as his full time carer but i want to do this for him now.

"It won't be easy and I will be a emotional wreck but I have to try.

"A Facebook friend messaged me the other day to see how I was and how I was feeling and I was very open about how I felt about Saturday.

"He make a great suggestion of taking a bit of dad with me, so I wrote a few things on my board in sharpie .

Carolyn getting in some last minute training and trying out her new hat.

"This means nothing to anyone but me - childhood memories and more recent memories from these simple words.

"We would love to see your beautiful faces along the way and at the end. But please understand we will be tired and focused on the challenge at hand."

This is the third year of the challenge. In 2019 – along with her instructor and friend Phil May, of the Yellowbelly SUP School – the duo became the first to complete the 32 miles along the Witham from Lincolnshire to Boston on stand up paddle (sup) boards.

In 2020, they did the 32 miles in strong winds again . Carolyn also ruptured her knees again, but they completed it in 11 hours and 50 mins.

The duo set off from Lincoln on Saturday at 4am, travelling along the river via the Five Mile Bridge, Bardney Lock, Southrey, Kirkstead Bridge, Tattershall, Chapel Hill, Langrick and Anton's Gowt.

Their aim was to raise £2,000 for their chosen four charities - Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), The Lincolnshire And Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance Charitable Trust, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), Annabelle's Challenge.

To make a donation, visit the Broken Hiker challenge 2021 here. at https://www.justgiving.com/team/brokenhikerchallenge3