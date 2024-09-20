Care home in Withern promises to improve after being branded 'Inadequate' by CQC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A residential care home in Withern insists it is “fully committed to maintaining high standards” after being branded ‘Inadequate’ and placed in special measures by a watchdog.

Link House, which provides care for up to eight under-65s with a learning disability or autism, was slammed after an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) during the summer.

The home had “not done enough to protect people from abuse”, while “significant shortfalls in governance and management” had resulted in six breaches of regulations.

Link House was handed a rating of ‘Inadequate’ not just overall but also in all five individual categories of the review which determine if the home is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Link House care home on Main Road, Withern has been placed in special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) watchdog.

To be placed in special measures means the CQC will use its enforcement powers to ensure that “significant improvements” are made within a certain timeframe.

The home is run by the respected provider, Boulevard Care Ltd, which is based in Spilsby and oversees six other homes across Lincolnshire. A statement issued by the company said:

"Boulevard Care acknowledges the findings from the CQC inspection of Link House and is fully committed to addressing the concerns raised.

"We appreciate the role of the CQC in ensuring high standards across care services and take its findings seriously.

“We have already addressed specific shortfalls that were highlighted. We are implementing more robust mechanisms to ensure that any discrepancies are addressed immediately.

“We are committed to maintaining the high standards residents have come to expect from Boulevard Care. We are dedicated to making the necessary changes to address the CQC’s concerns.

"We will continue to work closely with the CQC, the local authority, and other stakeholders to ensure that improvements are sustained and that the care we provide is of the highest quality.

"We view this feedback as an opportunity to improve, and are committed to making the necessary changes swiftly and effectively. The safety, wellbeing and satisfaction of the people who use our service remain our top priority. We would like to reassure everyone that high standards and a quality service are being maintained.”

The CQC inspectors accepted that residents and their relatives “were happy with the care and support received” at Link House.

But they found that standards were not good enough and that “risks were not identified, managed or monitored”.