Care home in Mablethorpe bounces back from damning criticism by CQC watchdog

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A residential care home in Mablethorpe has bounced back from damning criticism by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) watchdog and is now rated ‘Good’.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boulevard House was branded ‘Inadequate’ and placed in special measures in November 2022 when inspectors identified three breaches of regulations, relating to safeguarding, treatment and care.

However, after its latest visit this summer, the home, which is run by respected provider Boulevard Care Ltd, of Spilsby, has regained its ‘Good’ rating’, not just overall but also in four of five individual categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspectors’ report said: “We found enough improvements had been made and the service was no longer in breach of regulations.

Boulevard House residential care home in Mablethorpe, which has been taken out of special measures and is now rated 'Good'

"Systems and processes were in place to protect residents from the risk of potential abuse or harm.”

Boulevard House comprises a main house and a smaller bungalow at The Boulevard in Mablethorpe. It supports up to 15 people with learning disabilities and/or autism.

The CQC report concluded: “Residents were happy with the quality of the service and support they received, and relatives agreed with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were supported to have maximum choice and control of their everyday lives and were empowered to make decisions for themselves.

"Residents said staff treated them well, and there were enough suitably trained and experienced staff to support them. They said they felt safe and liked living at Boulevard House, where they had a comfortable environment, with their own private space.”

The inspectors found that residents were”comfortable and relaxed in the company of staff”, who ”spoke knowledgeably about how to keep people safe”.

Medicines management was good, and residents had “comprehensive care plans and risk assessments in place”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home was found to be “clean and hygienic and maintained to a good standard”, and the families and friends of residents were encouraged to visit.

The report said residents were “treated with dignity and respect” by staff, “who spoke with commitment and passion about their roles”.

Staff and residents were full of praise for the leadership of the home’s manager, Louise Tochel, who was described as “supportive” and “approachable”.

The CQC found she had “a comprehensive action plan” and led a positive listening culture that “promoted trust and understanding” among staff and residents.

She told inspectors: “The home is not where I want it to be yet. But we have made massive improvements already.”