Care home resident Jill fulfills wish to volunteer

Jill Hunt of Louth Manor Care Home volunteering at the Cancer Research UK shop.

Louth Manor Care Home, part of Yorkare Homes, is running an annual incentive, which this year is ‘Inspire ’24’, where for residents and staff request a wish and the home does its best try and fulfil these wishes.

Fresh from hosting a fundraiser for breast cancer in October 2023 at the home, 80-year-old Jill Hunt’s wish was to go and volunteer in Louth’s Cancer Research UK charity shop, as a breast cancer survivor, Jill wanted to give something back.

As she has always said nothing could ever repay what the doctors and nurses did for her while she was going through her cancer treatment, her wish was to volunteer in the local charity shop.

Staff at Louth Manor then contacted the Cancer Charity Shop and their manager agreed to Jill going into the shop as a volunteer one day a week.

Jill has now increased to twice a week as she enjoys her time there so much.

Debbie Clennell, Activity Lead at Louth Manor Care Home, said: “This has meant the world to Jill and she thoroughly enjoys her time at the shop.