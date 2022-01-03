Care home thanks Age UK volunteers for their help with visitor covid precautions

The Government announced last week that, due to the spread of the new Omicron variant, care homes were to limit nominated regular visitors to residents to a maximum of three, but Sleaford homes are doing their best to bring some festive cheer despite restrictions

By Andy Hubbert
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 6:44 am
Ashdene Care Home manager Jilly Hunt (centre) with gifts for Age UK visitor hosts, Clare (left) and Anne (right). EMN-211221-174235001

The Government announced last week that, due to the spread of the new Omicron variant, care homes were to limit nominated regular visitors to residents to a maximum of three, but Sleaford homes are doing their best to bring some festive cheer despite restrictions

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Ashdene Care Home now has two Age UK ‘visitor hosts’ to help test visitors and supervise handwashing and wearing of PPE.

Home manager Jilly Hunt this week thanked them with Christmas goodies and said: “We are extremely lucky to have their help and we really appreciate the fact that Lincolnshire Care Association told us about the scheme and that the two lovely ladies, Clare and Anne, volunteered to help.”

Age UKThe GovernmentOmicronGovernment